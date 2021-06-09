Energous rallies 14% on achieving interoperability with Atmosic Technologies
Jun. 09, 2021 9:10 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)WATTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- US technology company, Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) has announced a partnership with fabless semiconductor company Atmosic Technologies.
- The companies have achieved the industry’s first interoperability for radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting technology, combining Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology with Atmosic’s M3 Series chipset to enable wireless charging up to two meters away for a wide range of connected solutions.
- Energous’ WattUp transmitter technology is based on radio frequency (RF) and is suitable for applications in the growing retail, industrial, consumer and IoT sensors markets.
- Shares +14%.
- Source: Press Release