Harbour Custom launches $30M convertible preferred shares offering; stock -9%
Jun. 09, 2021 9:15 AM ETHarbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Harbour Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) launches offering of 1.2M shares of its 8% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock priced at $25 per share.
- The news sent the stock down 8.6% in pre-market trading.
- Each convertible share accompanies 3 warrants to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $5 per share within the expiry of five years.
- The preferred stock and warrants will begin trading on Nasdaq from June 10, 2021 under the symbols “HCDIP” and “HCDIW,” respectively.
- Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to 180,000 additional preferred shares and/or 540,000 additional warrants solely.
- Conversion price for a preferred stock is set at $4.50 per common share or 5.556 common shares.
- The company says "If the trading price of Harbor Custom Homes’ common stock equals or exceeds $7.65 per share for at least 20 trading days in any 30 consecutive trading day period, the company can call for mandatory conversion of the preferred stock"
- Offering is expected to close on June 11, 2021.
