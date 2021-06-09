Zoom empowers remote workforce by launching Zoom Phone Appliances
Jun. 09, 2021
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has launched Zoom Phone Appliances, combining Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone solution for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.
- “The traditional workplace is evolving and adapting, and our goal is to empower the workforce to accomplish more by blurring the lines between voice and video,” said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms at Zoom. “The new Zoom Phone Appliance program boasts a selection of purpose-built Zoom Phone hardware from Poly and Yealink, streamlining communications, removing friction, and enabling a powerful communications experience.”
- Last week, the company has reported Q1 results, beating the consensus mark and guiding outlook above consensus.
- Shares up 0.1% premarket.