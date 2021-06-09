Sunshine Biopharma provides update on COVID-19 mice study

  • Sunshine Biopharma (OTCPK:SBFM) confirmed that its COVID-19 mice study currently underway at the University of Georgia is progressing as planned.
  • The study is assessing the efficacy of two protease inhibitors in preventing transgenic mice challenged with SARS-CoV-2 from progressing to illness and death
  • Should the studies prove successful, the company plans to file the data with the FDA and request authorization to do testing in actual COVID-19 patients.
  • Sunshine Biopharma’s protease inhibitor treatment is anticipated to be orally available making it possible for the treatment to be in tablet form which can be taken at home.
