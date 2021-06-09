WarnerMedia joins in Comscore's National Addressable TV programmer trials
Jun. 09, 2021 9:27 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has become the first national programmer to formally participate in Comscore's (NASDAQ:SCOR) National Addressable TV programmer trials, Comscore says.
- WarnerMedia has executed national addressable campaigns across multiple multichannel video programming distribution platforms with Comscore providing the aggregated measurement.
- And it's first to pilot test the program enabling top programmers to execute and measure national linear inventory across multiple MVPDs and connected TV providers.
- "We believe that Addressable Advertising is a premium experience and an opportunity that allows brands and agencies to reach the right audience with the right ad at the right time, while driving precision and effectiveness," says WarnerMedia's head of ad sales, J.P. Colaco.
- Comscore has been conducting National Addressable Measurement trials across multiple MVPD and CTV partners over the past year, and says it's open to all national programmers and CTV/MVPD providers.