WarnerMedia joins in Comscore's National Addressable TV programmer trials

Jun. 09, 2021 9:27 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) has become the first national programmer to formally participate in Comscore's (NASDAQ:SCOR) National Addressable TV programmer trials, Comscore says.
  • WarnerMedia has executed national addressable campaigns across multiple multichannel video programming distribution platforms with Comscore providing the aggregated measurement.
  • And it's first to pilot test the program enabling top programmers to execute and measure national linear inventory across multiple MVPDs and connected TV providers.
  • "We believe that Addressable Advertising is a premium experience and an opportunity that allows brands and agencies to reach the right audience with the right ad at the right time, while driving precision and effectiveness," says WarnerMedia's head of ad sales, J.P. Colaco.
  • Comscore has been conducting National Addressable Measurement trials across multiple MVPD and CTV partners over the past year, and says it's open to all national programmers and CTV/MVPD providers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.