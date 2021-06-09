Clean Energy Fuels jumps 39% as meme stocks extend rally
Jun. 09, 2021 9:28 AM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)CLNEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) looks poised for a big bump at the open, +38.9% pre-market as meme stocks continue to rally.
- The stock continues to attract lots of attention on WallStreetBets and is the fourth most frequently mentioned stock in the WSB discussion forum over the past seven days.
- Shares had posted five straight daily gains before slipping yesterday.
- Clean Energy disclosed in an 8-K filing that it has no current plans to implement a new at-the-market equity offering program to raise additional capital.
- The company says it sold nearly 10.5M shares in June under its ATM equity offering program that was announced on June 7, which was used in full.
- Natural gas adoption will increase faster than hydrogen or electric vehicles in the fleet transportation industry, Rohit Acharya writes in a bullish analysis of Clean Energy Fuels published on Seeking Alpha.