Synaptogenix provides update on phase 2b Alzheimer's disease trial
Jun. 09, 2021 9:34 AM ETSynaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX)SNPXBy: SA News Team
- Synaptogenix (SNPX +9.0%) announces an update on its ongoing National Institutes of Health ("NIH") sponsored Phase 2b clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 in patients suffering from moderately severe Alzheimer's disease ("AD").
- The company has now dosed 58 of its target 100 patients, and seventeen sites continue to be live, Synaptogenix said.
- Additionally, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") overseeing the trial confirmed that 40 advanced AD patients have been dosed with Bryostatin without any significant safety issues.
- Shares of the company are trading up nearly 17% YTD.