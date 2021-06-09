Synaptogenix provides update on phase 2b Alzheimer's disease trial

  • Synaptogenix (SNPX +9.0%) announces an update on its ongoing National Institutes of Health ("NIH") sponsored Phase 2b clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 in patients suffering from moderately severe Alzheimer's disease ("AD").
  • The company has now dosed 58 of its target 100 patients, and seventeen sites continue to be live, Synaptogenix said.
  • Additionally, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") overseeing the trial confirmed that 40 advanced AD patients have been dosed with Bryostatin without any significant safety issues.
  • Shares of the company are trading up nearly 17% YTD.
