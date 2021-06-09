ABM Industries reports strong operating income growth across all business segments, raises 2021 adj. income guidance
Jun. 09, 2021
- ABM Industries (ABM -0.8%) reports FQ2 revenue marginally flat to $1.5B, reflecting the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our customers’ operations primarily in the Aviation segment.
- Segment revenue: Business & Industry of $796.2M (+1.4% Y/Y); Aviation $148.3M (-19.7% Y/Y); Technology & Manufacturing $246.3M (+5.4% Y/Y); Education $214.2M (+7.0% Y/Y) & Technical Solutions $125.5M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA margin increased 104 bps to 7.1%.
- Adj. income from continuing operations increased 37.4% Y/Y to $55.5M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 22.4% Y/Y to $125.9M.
- The continued demand for higher margin Work Orders and EnhancedClean services and efficient labor management drove operating results for the quarter.
- The quarter ended with total debt of $797.9M, including $149.2M in standby letters of credit.
- Total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 1.7x for the Q2 of fiscal 2021.
- The Company declared its 221st consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.19/share payable on Aug. 2nd .
- 2021 Guidance: GAAP EPS of $2.85 to $3.10, inclusive of the Q2 reserve of $0.32. Increases its 2021 Adj. EPS to $3.30 to $3.50, from $3.00 to $3.25 previously vs. consensus of $3.16, while continuing to invest to support future growth.
- “Looking ahead to the second half of 2021, we expect our business to benefit from a strengthening economy and continued strong demand for our services.” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO.
