The Alkaline Water to join Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 09, 2021 9:46 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)WTERBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Alkaline Water (WTER +6.8%) will join the Russell Microcap Index following the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28.
- “According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum, and flavored waters," said President and CEO Richard Wright.
- Source: Press Release