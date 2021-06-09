UPS lower as investors digest guidance update

  • UPS (UPS -1.4%) opens lower after updating guidance today ahead of an investor presentation.
  • Bank of America says the revenue outlook is in line with expectations. The firm targets 2.4% volume growth and 2.3% yield growth for UPS after 2021, which would be consistent with UPS' Better, not Bigger theme of focusing on quality revenue growth. "We expect this would include a slowing/decline of AMZN volumes offset by growing B2B volumes," updates BofA.
  • The UPS outlook was strong enough for BofA to reiterate its Buy rating and $237 price objective.
  • Other Wall Street analysts are pointing to UPS' 2023 ESG target for a 50% reduction in CO2 per package delivered as significant.
  • Read details on UPS' guidance update.
