UPS lower as investors digest guidance update
Jun. 09, 2021 9:43 AM ETUPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UPS (UPS -1.4%) opens lower after updating guidance today ahead of an investor presentation.
- Bank of America says the revenue outlook is in line with expectations. The firm targets 2.4% volume growth and 2.3% yield growth for UPS after 2021, which would be consistent with UPS' Better, not Bigger theme of focusing on quality revenue growth. "We expect this would include a slowing/decline of AMZN volumes offset by growing B2B volumes," updates BofA.
- The UPS outlook was strong enough for BofA to reiterate its Buy rating and $237 price objective.
- Other Wall Street analysts are pointing to UPS' 2023 ESG target for a 50% reduction in CO2 per package delivered as significant.
- Read details on UPS' guidance update.