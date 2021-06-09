C3 AI stock climbs on new Snowflake partnership
Jun. 09, 2021 9:48 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)SNOW, AIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Under a new partnership, customers of data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) customers will have access to the C3 AI's (NYSE:AI) AI Suite and pre-built AI applications, which address a range of industries and use cases.
- Potential use cases include AI-backed CRM, predictive maintenance, and fraud detection.
- “This partnership brings together two leading technology providers - giving customers best-in-class data architecture and management, combined with the transformational power of enterprise AI applications,” says Houman Behzadi, president and Chief Product Officer of C3 AI. “Ultimately, this partnership will create significant time and operational efficiencies for Snowflake’s customers and solidify Snowflake as the operational data platform of choice for enterprise AI applications.”
- C3 aI shares are up 4.7%.
- Recent news: Last week, C3 analysts cut their price targets after the company reported mixed earnings results.