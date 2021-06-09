Globalstar gains 5% after receiving $37.5M advance payment
Jun. 09, 2021 9:52 AM ETGlobalstar, Inc. (GSAT)GSATBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) is up 5.2% after disclosing that it receieved an advance payment of $37.5M from a customer tied to an agreement tied to the Terms Agreement described in its annual report.
- In a filing, Globalstar says it will use proceeds from the advanced payment to repay part of the amount outstanding under its first-lien credit facility.
- And subject to certain conditions, "the customer may make additional advances to the Company in the future on the same terms."
- Globalstar shares are now up 294% over the past six months - though 56% below their February 52-week high.