Tecogen adds two Western manufacturers’ representatives for Tecofrost
Jun. 09, 2021 9:57 AM ETTecogen Inc. (TGEN)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tecogen (OTC:TGEN +2.9%) announce manufacturers’ representative agreements with two refrigeration equipment sales companies to support sales of Tecofrost refrigeration systems in parts of the western United States and Canada.
- I-REFCO, located outside of Seattle, WA, will have exclusive sales rights for Tecofrost in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Alaska, as well as in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories.
- Refrigeration Equipment Specialist Co. as the Tecofrost manufacturers’ representative in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii.
- “Expanding our network of manufacturers’ representatives with relevant expertise and strong relationships supports our sales growth strategy, particularly for our chillers and refrigeration systems,” commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO