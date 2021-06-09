Canadian oil sands producers unite for net-zero emissions goal

Alberta"s Oilsands
dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

  • Five Canadian companies that together operate 90% of the country's oil sands production say they are forming an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2050.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.6%), Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.8%), Imperial Oil (IMO -0.7%), MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -1.4%) and Suncor Energy (SU +0.1%) say their Pathways to Net Zero initiative will include a core Alberta infrastructure corridor linking oil sands facilities in the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake regions to a carbon sequestration hub near Cold Lake via a carbon dioxide trunkline.
  • The companies say they will evaluate, pilot and accelerate application of new emission reducing technologies including direct air capture, next-generation recovery technologies, and small modular nuclear reactors.
  • Suncor recently unveiled its own plan to accelerate its progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of reaching net-zero by 2050.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.