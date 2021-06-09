Canadian oil sands producers unite for net-zero emissions goal
- Five Canadian companies that together operate 90% of the country's oil sands production say they are forming an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2050.
- Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -0.6%), Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.8%), Imperial Oil (IMO -0.7%), MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -1.4%) and Suncor Energy (SU +0.1%) say their Pathways to Net Zero initiative will include a core Alberta infrastructure corridor linking oil sands facilities in the Fort McMurray and Cold Lake regions to a carbon sequestration hub near Cold Lake via a carbon dioxide trunkline.
- The companies say they will evaluate, pilot and accelerate application of new emission reducing technologies including direct air capture, next-generation recovery technologies, and small modular nuclear reactors.
- Suncor recently unveiled its own plan to accelerate its progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of reaching net-zero by 2050.