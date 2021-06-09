Ballard Power-Gore collaborate to advance fuel cell technologies
Jun. 09, 2021 10:43 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)BLDPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +1.6%) and W. L. Gore & Associates signed a multi-year fuel cell supply agreement to advance fuel cell technologies.
- Ballard noted that it was collaborating with Gore due to Gore's multi-decade expertise in membrane technology.
- "The high-performance and durable GORE-SELECT Membrane is at the heart of our most advanced fuel cell solutions," said Ballard President and CEO Randy MacEwen.
- The two companies are committed to joint technological developments that will offer the market next-generation motive and stationary fuel cell systems, according to Jason Birdsall, Ballard's director of supply chain management.
- Source: Press Release