Viant licenses TiVo’s viewership data

  • Viant Technology (DSP -9.2%) enters into a license agreement with TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi (XPER +0.6%) integrating TiVo’s linear TV viewership data feed into Adelphic advertising software.
  • The real-time television tune-in and ad exposure data feed will enable improved audience activation, measurement, and attribution for millions of households across the US.
  • “We are pleased to provide Viant with granular, deterministic TV data for program tune-in and commercial viewership to expand the comprehensive TV capabilities provided through Adelphic. The addition of TiVo TV viewership data will further expand Viant’s TV solutions to support the evolving needs of advertisers for precision targeting and attribution measurement aligned to their ad spend.” said Fariba Zamaniyan, VVP, Data and Monetization, TiVo.
  • Previously: TiVo wins approval to buy MobiTV out of bankruptcy (May 21)
