ZIOPHARM records sharpest gain in nearly four months

  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP +15.2%) has ended the three-day losing streak recording what could be its highest one-day gain in nearly four months if the momentum continues.
  • The clinical-stage biopharma company has more than a fifth of its shares on loan and with a loss of ~9.9% over the past 12-month period, the stock has well underperformed the broader market as shown in the graph.
  • In April, the company announced the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 trial targeting patients with relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas. The study is conducted by den BioCell, its joint venture with TriArm Therapeutics.
  • The T cells collected from the patient were genetically engineered using the company’s non-viral Sleeping Beauty transposon transposase system with the infusion taking place two days following the gene transfer.
