Global Consumer Acquisition prices $170M IPO
Jun. 09, 2021 10:18 AM ETBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Global Consumer Acquisition (GACQU) priced its initial public offering of 17M units at $10/unit; the units will be listed on Nasdaq and will begin trading on June 9, 2021, under the ticker “GACQU”.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- Underwriter granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.55M units.
- Company’s Class A common stock and warrants to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “GACQ,” and “GACQW,”.
- Company is led by Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Ajila and Co-Chairman, Gautham Pai.