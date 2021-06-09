VerifyMe +4% on securing a spot in Russell Microcap Index

Jun. 09, 2021 10:20 AM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) will join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of index's annual reconstitution, effective after the market open on June 28, 2021.
  • "VerifyMe's inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index is a testament to the great progress we have made in accelerating expansion of our security authentication technology solutions, solidifying our strong pipeline of opportunities, and advancing toward our next stage of growth," says President and CEO Patrick White.
  • Stock is up 4.28% at the current pixel time to trade at $3.90.
  • Press Release
