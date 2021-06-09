PlantFuel brand partners with Amazon's Launchpad program
- PlantFuel Life's (OTCPK:BLLXF) brand 'PlantFuel' signs an agreement with Amazon’s Launchpad, Amazon’s program to empower innovative new brands, to launch its revolutionary new line of plant-based supplements and nutritional products.
- “We are excited to announce our acceptance into Amazon’s Launchpad program, which we believe willenableus to reach a broader audience, introduce much-needed alternativesto current whey-based supplements and solidify PlantFuel® as a category leader in performance nutrition. After our initial conversations with Amazon’s Launchpad, the interest was high on both sides to introduce our innovative plant-based products to millions of Amazon’s customers who are looking for premium nutrition but may not have found much in the plant-based space, until now. comments founder, Brad Pyatt.