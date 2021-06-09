Regional Management downgraded to Market Perform at BMO on valuation

Jun. 09, 2021 11:01 AM ETRegional Management Corp. (RM)RMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) stock drops 3.0% after BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham downgrades RM to Market Perform from Outperform rating on valuation exclusively.
  • RM shares are currently trading sub $50 and Fotheringham's price target is $43, implying further downside potential.
  • The price target is based on 1.1x pro-forma tangible common equity (product of 16% normalized RoTCE and 7x historical P/E) plus $15 per share excess capital (valued at 0.5x).
  • Its operational performance remains strong but BMO doesn't expect further outperformance due to current price multiples sitting above their historical averages after they tripled in the past year.
  • RM has a PE ratio of 9.81 and a price/sales ratio of 1.52.
  • Regional Management's market perform rating compares with the Bullish Wall Street rating (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 0 Bearish, O Very Bearish) and the Very Bullish Quant rating.
  • See why SA contributor Vince Martin says Regional Management seems to have a few red flags
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.