Regional Management downgraded to Market Perform at BMO on valuation
Jun. 09, 2021 11:01 AM ETRegional Management Corp. (RM)RMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) stock drops 3.0% after BMO Capital Markets analyst James Fotheringham downgrades RM to Market Perform from Outperform rating on valuation exclusively.
- RM shares are currently trading sub $50 and Fotheringham's price target is $43, implying further downside potential.
- The price target is based on 1.1x pro-forma tangible common equity (product of 16% normalized RoTCE and 7x historical P/E) plus $15 per share excess capital (valued at 0.5x).
- Its operational performance remains strong but BMO doesn't expect further outperformance due to current price multiples sitting above their historical averages after they tripled in the past year.
- RM has a PE ratio of 9.81 and a price/sales ratio of 1.52.
- Regional Management's market perform rating compares with the Bullish Wall Street rating (1 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 0 Bearish, O Very Bearish) and the Very Bullish Quant rating.
- See why SA contributor Vince Martin says Regional Management seems to have a few red flags