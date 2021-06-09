Vizio exceeds 11M in addressable enabled TVs
Jun. 09, 2021 10:34 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amid numerous successful ad campaigns from America’s top TV networks, Vizio (VZIO -0.4%) surpassed 11.2M addressable TVs across the U.S. that enable frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion.
- By expanding the addressable footprint, programmers are able to deliver and manage addressable TV ad inventory inside of linear programming broadcast to homes across America.
- "Addressable TV advertising has arrived. This milestone pushes the consortium beyond a “Project” and into an addressable business. We have worked to put standards in place in collaboration with top networks to deliver addressable campaigns at scale and enhance the TV experience for viewers at home," VP Network Partnerships and Head of Addressable for VIZIO and OAR Adam Gaynor commented.