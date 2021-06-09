Colombier Acquisition prices $150M IPO; commences trading today

Jun. 09, 2021 10:52 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Colombier Acquisition (CLBR) priced its 15M IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE and will trade under the symbol, "CLBR.U" commencing today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to purchase up to 2.25M additional units.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-third of one warrant with warrant holder entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Post commencing separate trading, common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS", respectively.
  • The company's sponsor team is a consortium of SuRo Capital and principals of Farvahar Partners and Torch Capital; it is led by CEO & Chairman Omeed Malik and CFO Joe Voboril.
