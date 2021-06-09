Casey's General Stores finishes year strong with record results but shares trade 5% lower

  • Caseys General Stores (CASY -4.5%) reports FQ4 revenue increase by 31.5% Y/Y to $2.38B; beating estimates by $210M.
  • Fuel same-store gallons sold up 6.4% from (14.7%) Y/Y.
  • Inside same-store sales were up 12.8% as inside guest counts steadily improved; Inside margin improved 100 bps to 39.9% as compared to prior year.
  • Grocery and other merchandise same-store sales increased to 12.5% from (2%) Y/Y.
  • Prepared food and fountain same-store sales too increased 13.4% from (13.5%) Y/Y.
  • Fuel margin of 33.0 cents per gallon with Grocery and other merchandise margin of 31.8% and Prepared food and fountain margin of 60.1%.
  • Annual digital sales increased 96% compared to prior year with 3.6M Casey’s Rewards members at fiscal year-end.
  • The Co. has $300M under its share repurchase program but no repurchases made during Q4.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34/share payable August 16, 2021.
  • Casey's closed on the Buchanan Energy acquisition financed with a $300M draw on a bank term loan and cash, and expects to add ~$45M in 2022 annual EBITDA.
  • 2022 Outlook: Expects same-store fuel and inside sales to increase by mid-single digit percentages; Total operating expenses to increase by mid-teen percentages; D&A ~$300M, interest expense ~$50M, and the tax rate ~26%.
  • Previously: Caseys General Stores EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue (June 8)
  • Previously: Caseys General Stores declares $0.34 dividend (June 8)
