Casey's General Stores finishes year strong with record results but shares trade 5% lower
Jun. 09, 2021 10:55 AM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Caseys General Stores (CASY -4.5%) reports FQ4 revenue increase by 31.5% Y/Y to $2.38B; beating estimates by $210M.
- Fuel same-store gallons sold up 6.4% from (14.7%) Y/Y.
- Inside same-store sales were up 12.8% as inside guest counts steadily improved; Inside margin improved 100 bps to 39.9% as compared to prior year.
- Grocery and other merchandise same-store sales increased to 12.5% from (2%) Y/Y.
- Prepared food and fountain same-store sales too increased 13.4% from (13.5%) Y/Y.
- Fuel margin of 33.0 cents per gallon with Grocery and other merchandise margin of 31.8% and Prepared food and fountain margin of 60.1%.
- Annual digital sales increased 96% compared to prior year with 3.6M Casey’s Rewards members at fiscal year-end.
- The Co. has $300M under its share repurchase program but no repurchases made during Q4.
- The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34/share payable August 16, 2021.
- Casey's closed on the Buchanan Energy acquisition financed with a $300M draw on a bank term loan and cash, and expects to add ~$45M in 2022 annual EBITDA.
- 2022 Outlook: Expects same-store fuel and inside sales to increase by mid-single digit percentages; Total operating expenses to increase by mid-teen percentages; D&A ~$300M, interest expense ~$50M, and the tax rate ~26%.
