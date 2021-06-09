Lovesac tops estimate as home furnishings receive pandemic tailwinds
Jun. 09, 2021 11:02 AM ET The Lovesac Company (LOVE) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is up 5% after reporting beat on both lines in its first quarter earnings results, with comparable sales growth of 48.8%.
- Revenue of $82.9M (+52.4% Y/Y) beats consensus by $7.84M. The increase reflects the increase in showroom sales of 170.4%, an increase in our “Other” channel which include pop-up-shops and shop-in-shops sales of 41.4%, offset by a decrease in internet sales of 16.3%
- Gross profit of $46.1M (+68.9% Y/Y); gross margin increased 540 basis points to 55.6%.
- The company reports positive Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3M.
- Distribution expenses improved by 140 bps Y/Y attributing to higher leverage of 490 bps in warehousing and distribution costs.
- Operating income was $2.3M compared to an operating loss of $8.4M a year ago. Operating margin was 2.7%.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats consensus by $0.45.
- The company ended the quarter with $65.7M in cash and cash equivalents. Total inventory was $56.0M as of May 2, 2021
- "The pandemic tailwinds continue within the home furnishings category itself and our teams are executing across the board to strengthen the Lovesac brand and value proposition in this environment," notes CEO Shawn Nelson.
