Calavo Growers slumps in trade despite FQ2 profit
Jun. 09, 2021 12:15 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)CVGWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (CVGW -7.9%) reported total revenue of $276.8M in FQ2, coming in at the higher end of guidance, compared to revenue of $281.2M reported in year ago quarter.
- Fresh segment revenue fell 5% Y/Y to $161.7M as increased avocado supply from Mexico negatively impacted the average selling price (-10%).
- Sales in Renaissance Food Group business segment grew 3% to $96.3M, while Foods segments sales were up 16% Y/Y to $20.7M, reflecting improving conditions as the country reopens from the pandemic.
- Calavo's Q2 net income totaled $8.8M, or $0.50/share compared to a net loss of $3.3M, or -$0.19/share, reported in the prior year quarter.
- Q2 Adj. EBITDA grew 9.5% Y/Y to $15M
- FQ3 Outlook: Revenue is seen between $280 and $300M and Adj. EBITDA between $11 to $15M; analyst consensus estimates for revenue stands at $294.83M (+9% Y/Y).
CEO James Gibson stated that: "For 1H21, we recorded the highest avocado volume in the last five years—reflecting growing consumer demand across all our end markets. As the year progresses, we are focusing our energy on areas we can control and advancing our strategic goals. We continue to monitor inflation, the labor market and the various supply chains to get a better read on how 2H21 will evolve."
Previously: Calavo Growers EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (June 8)