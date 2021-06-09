ArcelorMittal Canada strike ends as steelworkers union ratifies deal

Jun. 09, 2021 11:46 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

ArcelorMittal Merger Creates Major Steel Company
Mark Renders/Getty Images News

  • ArcelorMittal (MT -0.4%) says a strike by 2,500 workers in Quebec has ended after they ratified a four-year labor deal reached with the United Steelworkers union.
  • Details of the agreement are not yet available, but the union had been seeking improvements in wages, pensions and allowances based on working and living in remote northern communities.
  • The workers are employed at several of the company's locations including the Mont-Wright mining complex and Fire Lake mine in the Cote-Nord region, and at a pelletizing plant in Port-Cartier, Quebec.
  • ArcelorMittal recently concluded what it called its "strongest in a decade" Q1 amid surging steel prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.