ArcelorMittal Canada strike ends as steelworkers union ratifies deal
Jun. 09, 2021 11:46 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ArcelorMittal (MT -0.4%) says a strike by 2,500 workers in Quebec has ended after they ratified a four-year labor deal reached with the United Steelworkers union.
- Details of the agreement are not yet available, but the union had been seeking improvements in wages, pensions and allowances based on working and living in remote northern communities.
- The workers are employed at several of the company's locations including the Mont-Wright mining complex and Fire Lake mine in the Cote-Nord region, and at a pelletizing plant in Port-Cartier, Quebec.
- ArcelorMittal recently concluded what it called its "strongest in a decade" Q1 amid surging steel prices.