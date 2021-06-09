Academy Sports and Outdoors tipped by Evercore to be a post-pandemic winner
Jun. 09, 2021 12:07 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Evercore ISI says Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO -0.2%) is proving to be more than a COVID play.
- The firm says Academy won customers during the pandemic that are now coming in more frequently and shopping across categories. "Add in a mix tailwind back to apparel & footwear, and even when sales normalize sustainable EBIT margins appear to be comfortably ~10% or higher," notes analyst Greg Melich.
- In Evercore's view, Academy remains a preferred Nesting and De-Densification stock that trades at a discount to peers.
- The firm thinks the juicy free cash flow yield of 13% will drive the ASO higher, either through the restart of store growth in 2022, buybacks, dividends, or a combo of all three.
- ASO is rated Outperform by Evercore and tagged with a price target of $45. A bull case price target of $65 is also laid out by Evercore if Academy fires on all cylinders.
- A high level of short interest on Academy Sports and Outdoors makes the stock a frequent visitor to Seeking Alpha's weekly Catalyst Watch.