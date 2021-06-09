Academy Sports and Outdoors tipped by Evercore to be a post-pandemic winner

  • Evercore ISI says Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO -0.2%) is proving to be more than a COVID play.
  • The firm says Academy won customers during the pandemic that are now coming in more frequently and shopping across categories. "Add in a mix tailwind back to apparel & footwear, and even when sales normalize sustainable EBIT margins appear to be comfortably ~10% or higher," notes analyst Greg Melich.
  • In Evercore's view, Academy remains a preferred Nesting and De-Densification stock that trades at a discount to peers.
  • The firm thinks the juicy free cash flow yield of 13% will drive the ASO higher, either through the restart of store growth in 2022, buybacks, dividends, or a combo of all three.
  • ASO is rated Outperform by Evercore and tagged with a price target of $45. A bull case price target of $65 is also laid out by Evercore if Academy fires on all cylinders.
  • A high level of short interest on Academy Sports and Outdoors makes the stock a frequent visitor to Seeking Alpha's weekly Catalyst Watch.
