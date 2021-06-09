NASDAQ Biotech Index is on recovery as short targets join Biogen-led rally
Jun. 09, 2021 12:07 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), CLVS, INO, BIIBTCRTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- After bottoming out in mid-May, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is on track to reach its highest level since late February as heavily shorted stocks are rallying today.
- On Monday, the market-cap weighted index rose ~3.4% recording its biggest one-day gain since November driven mostly by fundamentals-based trading after Biogen (BIIB +1.9%) won the FDA approval for its Alzheimer's disease treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- A raft of developers focused on developing therapeutics against the neurodegenerative disease also rose in solidarity.
- After trading flat yesterday, the index has resumed the upward trajectory with several heavily shorted stocks regaining interest among retail investors thanks to chatter in online platforms such as Reddit WallStreetBets forum.
- Case in point, Ziopharm (ZIOP +12.3%), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +14.0%), Clovis Oncology (CLVS +17.0%), Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR +8.4%). Inovio, Clovis, and Esperion with very few buy ratings have more than a quarter of their float on loan.
- Recently, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee predicted the biotech stocks to recover the lost momentum after SPDR Biotech ETF shed more than a quarter of its value since February peak.