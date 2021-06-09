Checkpoint surges 24% on B. Riley buy initiation, 567% upside potential
Jun. 09, 2021 12:44 PM ETCheckpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT)CKPTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor13 Comments
- B. Riley analyst Justin Walsh is so bullish on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) that his price target of $18 per share represents upside of more than 567% from yesterday's closing price.
- Shares are up 24.1% to $3.30 in afternoon trading.
- Walsh says that data so far from the company's lead compound, the anti-PD-L1 antibody cosibelimab, has been comparable to approved therapies in the same class, which would make it competitive.
- "Checkpoint is strategically targeting solid tumor indications where it believes cosibelimab could gain market share via strategic pricing strategies," he writes.
- He believes that cosibelimab could eventually fetch $1.3B in peak sales from the US, EU, and UK.
- Walsh adds that he recommends buying ahead of top-line data readout for cosibelimab in skin cancer in the second half of the year.