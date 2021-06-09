Air Products to develop C$1.3B Alberta hydrogen energy project
Jun. 09, 2021 12:21 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), BKRBKR, APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Air Products (APD -0.4%) unveils plans to build a C$1.3B net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, setting the stage for the company to "operate the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen network in the world."
- Air Products - already the world's largest hydrogen producer - says the new hydrogen production and liquefaction facility will capture ~95% of carbon dioxide and store it underground, and use hydrogen-fueled electricity to offset the remaining 5% of emissions, helping refining and petrochemical customers served by the Air Products Heartland Hydrogen Pipeline to reduce their carbon intensity.
- The company envisions its Alberta hydrogen business will reach 1,500-plus metric tons per day of hydrogen production and achieve greater than 3M mt/year of carbon dioxide capture.
- Air Products also says it is teaming with Baker Hughes (BKR -0.1%) to develop next-generation hydrogen compression to cut the cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel.
- Air Products will enjoy a resurgence as COVID-19's operational restrictions subside, Pearl Gray Equity and Research writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.