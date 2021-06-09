UWM Holdings stock gains traction with the meme stock crowd
Jun. 09, 2021 12:43 PM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)UWMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- UWM Holdings (UWMC +8.5%) stock rises as much as 14% in Wednesday trading as the Reddit/WallStreetBets crowd gives the stock some attention.
- In early afternoon trading, more than 18M shares have traded, three times' its three-month average daily volume.
- Like many of the meme stocks, UWMC has a high amount of short interest — ~22%, recently, and has been mentioned on social media as a short-squeeze candidate.
- And while today's gain appears dramatic, the stock had declined 23% (at Tuesday's close) from its open on Jan. 22, its first day of trading as a public company after merging with SPAC Gores Holdings IV.
- SA contributor Dean Young looks at UWMC's fundamentals and considers it well-positioned to pivot from refinance to the home purchase market.