Renewable Energy, Darling Industries rate as new Buys at Citi

Jun. 09, 2021 12:50 PM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI), DARDAR, REGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse
scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • Renewable Energy Group (REGI +4.2%) romps to its highest in nearly three months after Citi expands its coverage of biofuels with an initial Buy rating and $90 price target, while also starting Darling Ingredients (DAR +1.8%) at Buy with a $110 target.
  • "Projected global demand growth for low-carbon biofuels continues to accelerate, but so does intermediate-term oversupply risk, making for a high growth market in which value-oriented return metrics should increasingly matter," Citi analyst Prashant Rao writes.
  • Earnings expansions for both Renewable Energy and Darling are through projects "well situated in the top end of the forming marginal cost curve," driving a doubling of consolidated return on investment capital over the next three years, currently not reflected in trading valuations for the companies, according to Rao.
  • Renewable Energy is "in a position to take advantage of the gap between fossil fuels and the electrification of global fuel sources," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
