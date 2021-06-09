Chalco aims for peak carbon emissions before 2025, 40% cut by 2035

Billets of aluminium in the factory. The Hall–Heroult process produces aluminium with a purity of above 99%. Further purification can be done by the Hoopes process.
Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +0.4%) says it will seek to achieve peak carbon emissions before 2025 and cut emissions 40% by 2035, as it tries to align with the country's ambitious carbon reduction goals.
  • Chalco will actively develop new energy projects such as wind and solar power to adjust its energy consumption structure, according to its latest action plan focusing on decarbonization.
  • Aluminum production is China's biggest contributor of carbon emissions in the nonferrous sector, accounting for 6.5% of its total emissions in 2020.
  • Chalco achieved primary aluminum output of 3.69M metric tons in 2020, or ~10% of the China's total production.
  • Power restrictions in China have helped lift the price of aluminum to ~$2,450/ton, within sight of its 10-year high of $2,750/ton set in 2011; Alcoa has seen its share price more then double since January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.