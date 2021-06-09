Chalco aims for peak carbon emissions before 2025, 40% cut by 2035
Jun. 09, 2021 1:19 PM ETAluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH)ACHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH +0.4%) says it will seek to achieve peak carbon emissions before 2025 and cut emissions 40% by 2035, as it tries to align with the country's ambitious carbon reduction goals.
- Chalco will actively develop new energy projects such as wind and solar power to adjust its energy consumption structure, according to its latest action plan focusing on decarbonization.
- Aluminum production is China's biggest contributor of carbon emissions in the nonferrous sector, accounting for 6.5% of its total emissions in 2020.
- Chalco achieved primary aluminum output of 3.69M metric tons in 2020, or ~10% of the China's total production.
- Power restrictions in China have helped lift the price of aluminum to ~$2,450/ton, within sight of its 10-year high of $2,750/ton set in 2011; Alcoa has seen its share price more then double since January.