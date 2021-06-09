Financials see first inflows since February, right before yields slump
- Funds flowed into financial stocks for the first time in four months, according to the latest BofA client survey.
- Flows "into Financials when excluding the impact of buybacks were notably positive for the first week since early Feb., driven by institutional and retail buying," BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall write in a note. "Excluding the impact of buybacks, Financials has seen the biggest cumulative sales by clients YTD."
- "We view Financials favorably across our large and small cap work, but the sector is still underowned by active funds."
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are down nearly 2% so far this week amid sideways moves for the broader market as Treasury yields have declined heading into Thursday's retail inflation data.
- The 10-year yield dipped below 1.5% for the first time in a month today, dropping below its 100-day simple moving average of 1.48% for the first time since October.
- Along with Financials, Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) saw the fourth-largest inflows ever.
- While clients were net buyers of equities, +$1.4B, seven of 11 sectors saw selling, with Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) posting the biggest sales since March. Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) also had large selling.
- "Institutional clients (who have been buyers for the last four weeks) were the only buyers last week aside from corporates (buybacks)," BofA says. "Private clients have been net sellers for the last five weeks (though outflows are decelerating), while hedge funds have been sellers for the last two weeks."
