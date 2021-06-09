U.S. to buy 500M doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to donate: WaPo (updated)

  • Update 4:21PM EST: The deal with Pfizer includes an option to procure 200M vaccine doses, Axios reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The vaccines will be delivered at a not-for-profit price unlike the $19.50 per shot the U.S. paid in its initial contract with the company, sources have said.
  • Most of the doses will be part of the COVAX program, the UN-led COVID-19 vaccine initiative. According to Politico, about 200M doses are likely to be available this year followed by the remainder in the first half of next year.
  • Previously: The U.S government is planning to purchase 500M doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE +2.3%), the Washington Post reports citing people familiar with the matter.
  • President Joe Biden is expected to announce the plan at the G-7 meeting scheduled to take place in the U.K. this week.
  • As he boarded Air Force One to Europe, Biden has reportedly told that he would be laying out the global vaccine strategy.
  • The White House declined to respond for comment and Pfizer was not immediately available for a response on the development.
  • The administration previously announced its plan to share as many as 80M COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world.
  • Last week, Biden allocated 75% of unused COVID-19 shots to global vaccination efforts.

  • Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by the company in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech (BNTX +7.5%) recently underwent studies on children aged less than 12 years.

