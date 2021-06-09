Physicians Realty Trust estimates $400-$600M in 2021 total investments

Jun. 09, 2021 2:32 PM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)DOCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • At the Nareit Conference, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC +2.6%) indicated $400-$600M in 2021 total investments with 5-6% average first year cash cap rates.
  • It added that the ATM issuance ($364M issued at $19.06/share) raced ahead of the 2020 investment activity thereby pre-funding the company's 2021 acquisition pipeline.
  • In 1Q21, the company garnered $52M in ATM issuance.
  • The company has well-structured lease expiration schedule and leading WALTR offers superior cash flow stability.

  • As of Mar.31, 2021, the company reports $694M availability under revolving credit facility with 5.02x 1Q21 Enterprise Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and 5.25x 2021 Target Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre.
