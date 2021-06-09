Exxon, union set to meet over Beaumont refinery lockout
Jun. 09, 2021 2:38 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union tell Reuters they will meet tomorrow with representatives of Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.8%) to discuss the strike of 650 union workers at the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
- Since Exxon locked 650 workers out of the 369K bbl/day plant - its third-largest U.S. refinery - on May 1, operations have continued with managers and replacement workers producing gasoline and motor oil.
- The union has proposed a six-year contract covering the refinery and lubricants plant and would continue existing seniority protections.
- Exxon has said its proposal would give the refinery flexibility to remain profitable in even low-margin environments.
- Exxon's free cash flow recovery this year signals the potential for a dividend raise, The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.