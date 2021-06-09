Dave & Buster's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+88.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.98M (+61.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comparable sales of +33.4%; and Ebitda of $34.1M.
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.