CureVac has yet to complete second interim of COVID-19 vaccine trial: Evercore ISI
Jun. 09, 2021 2:43 PM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)CVACBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Earlier, the German daily, Augsburger Allgemeine reported that CureVac (CVAC -1.5%) has suffered a setback in its late-stage clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine due to lack of infections in the control group.
- In reaction, Evercore ISI with an outperform rating on the stock says that the German vaccine maker has not still completed the second interim analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine study.
- Amid reports that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is not likely to decide on the approval for the vaccine before August, the analyst Umer Raffat says that the company has not still submitted the data from the second interim analysis to the EMA yet.
- “Second interim (at 111 events) is still expected this month,” Raffat wrote adding that the analysis has not concluded yet.
- Last month, CureVac said that a Data Safety Monitoring Board has found no safety concerns in the analysis of 59 participants in the phase 2b/3 study for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.