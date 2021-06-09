Chewy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+31.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Ebitda estimated at $32.3M; and Gross margin estimated to be 25.7%.
- Analysts expect number of active customers to be 20M; and Net sales per active customer to be $381.49.
- Over the last 1 year, CHWY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.