Chewy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Jun. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+31.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted Ebitda estimated at $32.3M; and Gross margin estimated to be 25.7%.
  • Analysts expect number of active customers to be 20M; and Net sales per active customer to be $381.49.
  • Over the last 1 year, CHWY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.