TripAdvisor gains after pointing to strong travel trends
Jun. 09, 2021 3:22 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TripAdvisor (TRIP +3.6%) is outperforming travel peers after posting a report that highlights the positive effect that global vaccine rollouts are having on travel demand.
- Confirming what execs across the industry have been saying for the last few months, nations where the pace of the vaccination rollout is more advanced like the U.S. and UK are noted to be powering near-term growth in tourism demand.
- "Higher income millennial travelers were driving the demand for leisure travel this past spring, but heading into the summer the age demographic of travelers now booking up vacations has broadened significantly, at least in countries where large populations have been vaccinated," says TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer.
- Shares of TripAdvisor are up 45% YTD and trade above their 200-day moving average despite some recent sideways action.