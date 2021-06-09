SPAC Broadstone Acquisition gains on report of deal for flying taxi startup Vertical Aerospace
Jun. 09, 2021 3:38 PM ETVertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL), JOBY, LILMACHR, LILM, JOBY, EVTLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) rose 0.7% after a report that the company is in advanced discussions to take British flying taxi startup Vertical Aerospace public.
- A transaction may be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to an earlier report from Sky News. The deal will likely value Vertical Aerospace at close to $2B.
- Vertical Aerospace joins several other flying taxi companies that have announced SPAC deals this year include Joby Aviation, which is going public though a deal with SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and Archer Aviation, which is going public through SPAC Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC).
- German all-electric vertical takeoff company Lilium GmbH, is also going public through a deal with Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL).
- Last week, Broadstone Acquisition gets NYSE notice for failing to file quarterly report.