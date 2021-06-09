S&P falls short of record again, Nasdaq and Dow drop; meme trade ends mixed
- The major averages finished lower after trading in a narrow range through the day. Treasury yields fell as Wall Street gears up for consumer inflation numbers tomorrow.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.4% lagged with big price drops from Caterpillar and Boeing. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% edged down despite lower rates.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.2% failed again to cross its all-time high of 4,232.60.
- "Over the last 12 trading days, the spread between the S&P 500's intraday high and low has been just 1.65% which ranks as narrower than any other period since July 2019," Bespoke Investment Group writes today. "More recently, the upside has been especially capped. Ever since the start of June, the S&P 500 has made multiple attempts to take out its 5/7 record high, but each time it has failed."
- "Coming up so close so often but falling short each time has to be disheartening for bulls, and it doesn't happen so consistently particularly often," Bespoke says. "Since intraday data for the S&P 500 begins in 1983, there have only been four other streaks of similar or longer duration."
- Seven of 11 S&P sectors closed lower, with Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) at the bottom. Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) was the top gainer.
- The 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 1.49%, dropping below 1.5% for the first time in a month.
- Meme stocks had a mixed day, with newer names getting Reddit chatter like Clovis Oncology and Invesco Mortgage rallying sharply.
- But Wendy's, ContextLogic, Clover Health, Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC all closed down.
