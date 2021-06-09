Elliott's Cohn departs Twitter board after 'important year'
Jun. 09, 2021 4:38 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott Investment Management, is exiting Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board of directors after spending a year there that followed a peace deal between the activist investor and the social-media company.
- An arrangement in March 2020 meant that Jack Dorsey would remain Twitter's CEO, but that it would undergo board shakeups, including putting Cohn on the board.
- In April 2021, a filing noted Cohn would step down upon the appointment of a new independent director.
- Now Twitter is appointing Mimi Alemayehou - senior VP of public-private partnerships at Mastercard - to a seat. "Mimi's extensive experience overseeing growth in emerging markets in both the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we advance Twitter's mission to serve the public conversation across the world," says Chair Patrick Pichette.
- Meanwhile, Elliott notes that as one of Twitter's largest shareholders, it will keep engaging with management and the board through the Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement.
- "It's been a pleasure to serve on Twitter's Board during this remarkable period of progress for the company," Cohn says. "Over the past year, thanks to the hard work of Twitter's management team and Board, Twitter has improved operational execution, strengthened the Board's governance, initiated a share repurchase program, established bold, multi-year performance goals, meaningfully accelerated its release of new products and monetization strategies, and intensified its focus on operational performance and shareholder value creation."