VIA optronics announces strategic partnership with SigmaSense
Jun. 09, 2021 VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)
- VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) forms a strategic partnership with SigmaSense.
- SigmaSense is pioneering a digital transformation to low-power, multi-frequency, analog to digital converters, which have continuous driving and sensing of analog systems.
- “We are excited to announce our expanded collaboration and investment in SigmaSense. Combining the SigmaSense technology with our metal mesh touch capabilities will not only allow us to offer enhanced touch resolution and quality, we will also be able to provide new and exciting touch functionalities. With SigmaSense, we can deliver next level interactive user experiences while also applying new innovations across industries, from the consumer market to the high end automotive and industrial markets.” said Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder.