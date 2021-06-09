Manitowoc says 'cybersecurity incident' caused systems outage
Jun. 09, 2021 4:50 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) -2.3% post-market after saying it experienced a cybersecurity incident, resulting in a systems outage and causing delays and disruptions to its business.
- The company has contacted federal law enforcement and is working to restore its systems.
- Manitowoc says it will pull out of tomorrow's Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference as a result of the incident.
- Manitowoc's balance sheet is strong, making the stock "an interesting wildcard trade," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.