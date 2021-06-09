KKR forms Geode Health to support mental health professionals
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) creates Geode Health, a mental health care services platform that will partner with psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists to offer in-person or virtual outpatient care in the U.S.
- The company provides support for mental health professionals, enabling them to increase access and augment outcomes for their patients, KKR said. It intends to partner with existing providers and open new clinics.
- Gaurav Bhattacharyya will serve as CEO of Geode; he was most recently CEO of Elite Dental Partners, a dental support organization with 100+ offices in 12 states.
- Mike King, formerly general manager at Cityblock Health, will serve as chief operating officer.
- The investment is being funded through KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth strategy, which focuses on high-growth health care-related companies for which KKR can help reach scale.
- In April, KKR agreed to buy a majority stake in Therapy Brands, a management and electronic health record software platform for the mental health market.