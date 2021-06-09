AllianceBernstein Holding's assets under management increases 1% in May

  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) preliminary assets under management increased to $731B during May of this year from $724B at the end of April, or an increase of 1.0%.
  • The AUM growth is due to firmwide net inflows and market appreciation.
  • Retail and Institutional experienced net inflows and Private Wealth didn't nudge.
  • Throughout the month AB saw $0.8B of inflows to its low-fee Customized Retirement Strategies platform, and;
  • $0.4B of outflows resulting from AXA S.A's ongoing redemption of certain low-fee income mandates, of which less than $1B remains outstanding.
  • Previously, (May 12) AllianceBernstein reports 3.9% increase in April AUM.
