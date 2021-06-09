EZCORP acquires 128 pawn stores in Mexico for $33.8M
- Provider of pawn transactions in the US and Latin America, EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) acquires 128 “Cash Apoyo Efectivo,” pawn stores in Mexico.
- With this acquisition, the company now operates a total of 1,154 pawn stores, 638 (55%) of which are in Latin America, including 503 in Mexico.
- The acquisition is the company’s largest to date in terms of store-count.
- The initial purchase price of $33.8M includes cash of $17.3M, 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1.6M, and repayment of $14.9M of cash Apoyo Efectivo’s existing debt.
- The sellers will be entitled to additional payments of up to $4.6M over the next two years, contingent on store performance