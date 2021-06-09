EZCORP acquires 128 pawn stores in Mexico for $33.8M

  • Provider of pawn transactions in the US and Latin America, EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) acquires 128 “Cash Apoyo Efectivo,” pawn stores in Mexico.
  • With this acquisition, the company now operates a total of 1,154 pawn stores, 638 (55%) of which are in Latin America, including 503 in Mexico.
  • The acquisition is the company’s largest to date in terms of store-count.
  • The initial purchase price of $33.8M includes cash of $17.3M, 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1.6M, and repayment of $14.9M of cash Apoyo Efectivo’s existing debt.
  • The sellers will be entitled to additional payments of up to $4.6M over the next two years, contingent on store performance
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.